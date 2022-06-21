Prince Charles' wife calls herself 'old bat' in a Vogue interview

The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla made her debut in British Vogue.

The publication's website published an interview with the wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, as well as several pictures from a photo shoot.

The daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain gave an interview to British Vogue. "Sorry that this morning you have to take a picture of an old bat," said the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla to photographer Jamie Hawksworth, who arrived at Clarence House.

"I had a few (glued) nails, but yesterday I lost them all while gardening," she added, welcoming the film crew.

In an interview with journalist Giles Hattersley, the wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, spoke about her age on the eve of her anniversary. "Who really wants to be 75 years old?

The truth is, there's nothing we can do about it. Such is life," she shared her attitude to age. "I would be very happy to turn back time.

When you get to any big number, whether it's 30, 50, or 70, you think, "God, that's so much."

When asked if large-scale celebrations of her birthday are planned, she replied that she would modestly celebrate the holiday with her family.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, also admitted that it was "not easy" for her to be compared to the ex-wife of the Prince of Wales, Princess Diana, but she learned to deal with criticism.

"We always sit down together, have a cup of tea, and talk about the day," she said of spending time with her husband.

After that, we disperse to different corners of the same room and read books, each his own. It's very relaxing because we know we don't have to talk. Just be together."

