President Biden Signed Gun Control Bill

It's been just reported that President Biden just signed the gun control bill into law. Check out the post that The Shade Room revealed via their social media account.

The President signed into law the gun safety package passed by congress, making it a law.

TSR notes 'The law comes in the wake of deadly mass shootings including the one at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, and the elementary school shooting in Uvalde.'

TSR also noted this: 'The law includes $750 million to help states implement "red flag" laws to remove firearms from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. It will also enhance background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21. The law will even help those in domestic violence situations by closing the "boyfriend loophole" so individuals in "serious dating relationships" and convicted of domestic abuse, will be prevented from purchasing a gun.'

'While this bill doesn’t do everything I want, it does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives,' Biden said alongside first lady #JillBiden. “I know there’s much more work to do, and I’m never going to give up, but this is a monumental day.'

Someone else said: 'Not y’all still hating even though he’s doing something instead of nothing,' and a commenter posted this: 'Something tells me the red flag laws will only apply to a certain demographic.'

A follower said: 'Great but after this week this just feels like nothing.'

