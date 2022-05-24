Post Malone releases theme song for 'Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers'. He sang a well-known melody in his signature style. Post Malone presented his version of the title track from Chip and Dale. He barely changed the original melody and lyrics but performed the track in his signature pop-trap style.

The song is featured on the soundtrack to Chip' n' Dale Rescue Rangers, which premiered on May 20 on Disney+.

This is not the first time the artist has collaborated with cult animation franchises – in February 2021, he released a cover version of the Hootie & The Blowfish song "Only Wanna Be With You." She was included in a special collection dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Pokemon.

Post Malone will release their fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3. Two singles were released from it - "One Right Now," a duet with The Weeknd, and "Cooped Up," recorded with Roddy Ricch. Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI, and Robin Pecknold, frontman of the folk band Fleet Foxes, also took part in the recording of the disc.

In addition, Post Malone is preparing to become a father - according to the musician, he feels happy and is looking forward to the birth of a baby.

In a previous post, Post Malone announced that he and his girlfriend would soon become parents. The rapper admitted that he feels very happy and is looking forward to "a new chapter in his life. "

But the musician has not yet revealed any details. Neither the gender of the unborn child, the approximate date of birth of the baby, nor even the name of the artist's companion is known.