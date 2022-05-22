Porsha Williams' Throwback Photo Of Her Daughter, PJ Has Fans In Awe

Porsha Williams shared a photo featuring her daughter, PJ, that will definitely make a lot of fans' day. Check out the post that she shared on her IG below.

'Throw back thursday!! Whew I got baby fever looking at these pics of my whittle princess @pilarjhena,' Porsha captioned the post that she shared via her social media account.

Someone said: 'Go head sis u still young @pilarjhena need somebody to boss around anyway u r a gr8 mom @porsha4real' and a follower posted this message in the comments: 'Congratulations. So happy for you guys'

A follower said: 'Girl, don’t say that too loud, them 🇳🇬 swimmers DO NOT miss,' and a commenter posted this: 'The way you cleared that plate on the last slide.'

Someone else posted this message: 'It’s time for her a lil sis/bro keep them close in age.'

Porsha Williams celebrates the birthday of Kandi Burruss . Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

''Happy birthday! I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true. - @kandi' Porsha said for Kandi.

Someone else said: 'happy birthday to the inventor of scrubs. HAPPY NATIONAL BURRUSS DAY,' and a commenter posted this: 'Look at her looking how she looking.... now @porsha4real they eating on these bday pic 1st @shameamorton now @kandi ... so I know sis when urs hit I'm expecting u to eat and leave no crumbs.'

More fans hopped in the comments and praised both Porsha and Kandi. People wished Kandi for her birthday all the best.

Porsha Williams is praising Cynthia Bailey. She is telling fans that she has not had so much fun with her for a while.

'Chile I have not had a good gut laugh like the one @cynthiabailey and I shared last night in a while. I truly missed my girl we were reminded that ain’t no kiki like the ones we have when we are together! I think that’s why we were always sat next to one another at reunions! lol Can’t take us nowhere! #InRealLife#RhoaSisters #FreeSpirits #GoofBalls #PWillCHill #[email protected],' Porsha said.

Porsha is definitely living her best life these days.