Porsha Williams Makes Fans Happy Addressing Her Wedding And Posting New Pics

Porsha Williams is making her fans and followers happy when addressing her wedding. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

'This is love 🇳🇬🇺🇸Wedding set, ready, let’s goooooooooooo!! #Guobadia2022 My fabulously long Hair: @gonakedhair,' Porsha said.

Someone said: 'She surely knows how to polish up a man,' and a commenter psoted this: 'You know, I don’t get hooked up with this idea I do not enjoy visiting such crowded joints.'

A commenter posted this: 'Okay, your husband aging backwards....So happy for you,' and a commenter said this: 'Hey Congrats...you will make a really beautiful Benin bride.'

Someone else said: 'Y’all ready look blessed together this is some after the storm the blessings of God,' and a commenter posted this: 'Look at his smile ! That man is happy !! Congrats.'

Porsha Williams posed with her mother Diane and she made her fans happy with this event. check out the pics that she shared below.

Someone said: 'I love that she is a tower of strength, wealth of wisdom, and has a heart of gold. Plus, she is absolutely gorgeous!!'

A commenter posted this: ' don't know who is mom or daughter but love you all.'

Porsha Williams flaunts her love for her man via social media for his birthday. Check out her post below.

'Screaming Happy Birthday To the absolute love of my life ! I am so blessed to share life with you and I thank God daily for our family and all of our blessings. You came into my world when I was least expecting it. I had decided that I would be happy with the life I had , with a great career beautiful loved ones and most of all my angel Pilar. But The universe knew we were meant to be and here we are a year later more in love than before!' she began her post.