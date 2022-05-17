Porsha Williams Is Praising Cynthia Bailey With These Pics And Message

Porsha Williams is praising Cynthia Bailey. She is telling fans that she has not had so much fun with her for a while.

'Chile I have not had a good gut laugh like the one @cynthiabailey and I shared last night in a while. I truly missed my girl we were reminded that ain’t no kiki like the ones we have when we are together! I think that’s why we were always sat next to one another at reunions! lol Can’t take us nowhere! #InRealLife#RhoaSisters #FreeSpirits #GoofBalls #PWillCHill #[email protected],' Porsha said.

Cynthia hopped in the comments and said this: 'Girl!!!! Felt so good to just laugh with you again. Life is too damn short! Sooooo much fun reconnecting. Live, laugh & love!!!! Congrats on everything!!'

One fan said: 'You guys have always seemed to have that kind of relationship where you just start laughing or smiling soon as you see the person,no words needed lol.'

Someone said: 'this touch my heart it’s so good to see y’all together [email protected] @porsha4real.'

A follower posted this: 'You 2 Queens @porsha4real @cynthiabailey looking good Peace and Blessings to yall.'

One fan said: '@cynthiabailey I have those exact same pants, I wanted the top but I wasn’t sure about it. But it looks amazing on you.'

Porsha Williams recently posed with John Legend and left fans in awe. People hopped in the comments to praise both of them like there's no tomorrow. Check out the post that has everyone excited.

Porsha left the following message along with the pics that she shared on her IG account: 'Honored God’s blessings Bashir Salahuddin, @diallo, @johnlegend #Actress #BookedAndBusy #HigherVibrations.'

Someone said: 'Wait a minute…i just realized i didn’t see you in RHOA last night. No wonder it was so bland.'