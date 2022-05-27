Porsha Williams Congratulates True Superstars

Porsha Williams congratulated some true superstars. Check out the message she posted on her social media account below.

'Congratulations To these superstars (Ximena, Christian, Benjamin) !!! Simon and their mothers have done an amazing job rearing them in the right direction with love and care as well as making their education a priority! They are compassionate, kind & full of intelligence!! Hats off to you all for all of your hard work this year! We also thank their teacher Ms.Vickie and our home staff (Lauren B, Gabby, Lauren W., Chef Marc) for all that you do! Love you all the best is yet to come!' Porsha wrote.

Someone said: 'The Porsha we never witnessed, any bonus mom that shows love to their bonus babies is the real deal.'

One other follower posted this: 'Porcha ah breed enuh. Congratulations well you can't drink but Congratulations on your Son.'

A commenter posted: 'Congratulations to the children and their parents and you as well Porsha...it takes village to raise our children.'

A fan said: 'Congratulations to you all such an amazing achievement and an inspiration of co parenting I’ve ever seen!'

Porsha Williams has an important message about Breonna Taylor. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

Someone said: 'I swear she couldn’t of been my sister or anything.. them cops and their families would have to leave town.. Eye for an eye.'

A commentrer posted this: 'Indeed. We must get Daniel Cameron defeated in the upcoming elections. I was totally surprised to see the judge who signed the warrant without asking any questions, Mary Shaw, won her primary. Let’s go people!!'

One other follower said: 'Her name is still trending..... @danieljaycameron She has not been forgotten.'

Porsha is living her best life with the family these days.