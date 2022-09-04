Pope Francis And J Balvin Have A Special Affinity

The 85-year-old pontiff and the 37-year-old Colombian musician exchanged hugs when they were taking selfies at the Vitae Summit over the weekend.

The "La Canción" singer posted a gallery of images, a video, and the photos he snapped with the pope of the Catholic Church on Insta on Thursday. Balvin hinted at his Latin and Argentinian ancestry by writing in the comment that they took the photo in "Latino Gang style."

Constant high vibration. The reggaeton artist proceeded by praising love and tolerance. " P.S. There is a video at the end, so you can see the vibe. The musician also posted a photo of the unusual couple cuddling on his Instagram Story.

Balvin's visit to the Vatican City was a part of the two-day summit held there from August 31 to September 1, according to Vatican News.

The event's objective was to use the arts, media, and entertainment to inspire a cultural shift that advances the greater good, universal principles, and intercultural understanding. Denzel Washington, Andrea Boccelli, David and Jessica Oyelowo, Marcus Mumford, Alessia Cara, and many more celebrities attended the summit as attendees.

The Selma actor actually thanked Francis on Instagram on Friday. Thank you, Pope Francis , for giving me the incredible opportunity to talk about and celebrate how stories may bring about healing, redemption, and love in the world. When David Oyelowo stated, together with a photo of him and his wife seeing the pope.

"This was a genuinely profound interaction for @jessicaoyelowo and me," the man said, "since the church hasn't always been a place where artists can feel welcomed and encouraged.

Francis admitted during a grueling six-day trip to Canada in July that he would eventually resign as the head of the Vatican. The hectic summit comes after that eventful journey. According to the BBC, Francis told reporters on a flight to Rome that changing the pope is neither a tragedy nor forbidden.