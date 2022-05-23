Plus-size model Ashley Graham has teamed up with Knix to launch a lingerie line. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

"Me and my postpartum body feel sexy, confident, and unstoppable in my personal lingerie collection," the model said on Instagram.

When creating the collection, Graham was inspired by the diversity of women's bodies, so the line is presented in a wide range of sizes. In addition to everyday underwear, Ashley Graham, together with designers, came up with special absorbent underwear that protects against leakage during menstruation.

"For me, the main thing is functionality," notes the model. How does the item look under my clothes? What is my mood when I put it on? We took all this into account."

Graham noted that she likes to focus on her underwear when creating images; for example, she always unbuttons her shirts a little so that her bra is visible.

A bra from the new Graham collection will cost future customers $48, a body $72, and panties $24.

