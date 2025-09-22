Piers Morgan Completes Audiobook Marathon For 'Woke Is Dead'

X/@piersmorgan

Piers Morgan announced that his latest book, “Woke is Dead,” now recorded as an audiobook, is done. The broadcaster and commentator spent two days recording the 75,000-word tome with 14 very intense recording sessions. The book is also available for pre-order on Audible.

Piers Morgan said it was a big personal event for him, and thus he informed his followers that the audiobook for his new book, “Woke is Dead,” is done. It was an exhausting two-day session for the outspoken media personality who came into the studio and recorded the entire 307-page book himself. Posting with a photo of himself holding the manuscript, Morgan said, “Audio book DONE! 👊 Two days, 14 hours, 307 pages, 75,000 words… I think it’s a cracking book.” He went on to share a link for his fans to pre-order the book on Audible. The title itself speaks loudly to it’s subject matter, and therefore it is expected to be a commentary against contemporary progressive social politics-an area that Morgan has voiced discontentment on from his show and online work.

The announcement garnered reactions just as varied from both sides of the social media club, ranging from blessings of congratulations to sharpest criticism that affirm Morgan’s polarizing personality. One user congratulated Morgan straightforwardly for such a claim,with, “Fair plays, Piers. 14 hours of reading out loud over 2 days is no small feat. Well done!” Another chorus of supporters declared: “Thank you Mr Morgan your show these days has become an expose of the craziness of the woke left.”

Others disagreed, with many of their replies unloading against the manifesto for an entire book. “a whole vapid book on some imagined ‘woke’ bogeyman. get in the bin” was the most severe. The comments in skepticism pranced on, with another following up, “You were pretty damn woke regarding the vaccine,” indirectly accusing the author of hypocrisy. With the title beckoning pop culture limelight, a fellow poster intoned happy, “Did you steal the name from South Park? Wok is dead,” referring to a recent plot line in the cartoon series. Another one joined in with: “Nicely done, but South Park already has the merch,” next to a photo of the said merchandise.

Some responses attacked the book with biting sarcasm, “I’ve read the script, it’s just you saying ‘Me! I’m bloody great! Me! Me! Me!'”, while another delivered some relief: “looking forward to you doing audio on your next book ‘Why I’m so Great’ (1,700 pages)”. Other remarks were regarding the dread from spending too long listening to Morgan’s voice: “Amazing. 14 hours of listening to your voice. I’ll pass,” while another one referred to Morgan’s past: “No. The title itself tells me all I need to know from a rapist apologist,” alluding to previous interviews done by Morgan.

Some people began to focus on the business side of the announcement, one author asking, “Will you read my book when it’s done?,” and another user chiming in, “Hope there is a voice over,” seemingly under the misconception that there is no voice cast in an audiobook. An enthusiastic supporter responded, “Wow, that’s an epic achievement! 👏 I’m sure the book is a masterpiece! Can’t wait to hear it.”

This mixed reaction is so typical of Morgan's career since he has been a constant fountain for very strong opinions from fans and non-fans alike. The completion of the audiobook for 'Woke is dead' constitutes an attack through which he continues to give shine to his cultural rant, thus ensuring that conversations surrounding his work and views will be extended as the book is released. This book probably lies right at the center of his already extensively examined public rhetoric; hence, it is sure to provoke outright attention and plenty of criticism.