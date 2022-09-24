Pierce Brosnan Talks About The Dread He Faced While Recording The Songs For Mamma Mia!

Doing a musical is always a daunting task for actors as suddenly they have to rely on a skill set that isn't polished quiet as often for them. And even the greatest of the greats have faced trouble in the form of doubt and other difficult emotions while trying to record for musicals. It turns out Pierce Brosnan , the man once known as the iconic Agent 007, was different than anyone else when having to record songs for the 2008 romantic comedy musical, Mamma Mia!

The musical was based on a wide selection of songs from the iconic band ABBA and hence the musical performances were quite demanding. The movie has gone down in history as one of the most popular musicals of all time. The movie starred Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Collin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard. The plot of the film followed Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried) who invited 3 of her mother's former lovers to her wedding in order to determine which one of them is her father.

Pierce Brosnan played the role of Sam Carmichael, one of the potential fathers, and he shared an unbelievably humorous chemistry with the other potential fathers Harry Bright, played by Colin Firth, and Bill Anderson, played by Stellan Skarsgård, as they all started reconnecting with the woman from their past, Donna Sheridan, played by Meryl Streep.

But despite turning in an amazing performance in the end, Brosnan reveals that his first day of trying to record the songs for the film was terrifying and only one thing calmed him down; watching his fellow actors being even more scared then him. His full quote about the time while speaking to GQ is as follows:

"It was terrifying having to do these songs. And, you know, ‘SOS’ is such a warhorse of a song. I think what gave me the greatest comfort on the day of recording these songs up at Air Studios was seeing Stellan and Colin looking like rabbits caught in the headlights. They were terrified, we were all terrified of having to sing."