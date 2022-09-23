Pierce Brosnan Has Already Stated That He Is Apathetic Regarding The Identity Of The Actor Who Would Play James Bond

Pierce Brosnan could care less who replaces him as the martini-sipping secret agent, James Bond, as casting for his successor continues. From 1995 until his retirement from the Bond franchise in 2002, the 69-year-old actor led the legendary 007 roles in a total of four films.

In response to the question of who should replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, Brosnan made his preference for the martini preparation method (shaken, not stirred) crystal plain. When it comes to who should carry it out? In a cover interview with GQ, he said. Indifferent, that's what I am.

Whoever they choose to be the man, he went on; it will be intriguing to see what kind of person they end up with. For whoever he is, I hope the best for him. Timothy Dalton, who played the secret agent in two films before Brosnan, was the fourth actor to play Bond before Brosnan.

Four films were released during Brosnan's seven years as Bond: 1995's GoldenEye, 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies, 1999's The World Is Not Enough, and 2002's Die Another Day.

Brosnan also admitted in the interview that he had only seen two of Craig's five Bond flicks, the most recent being No Time to Die.

The actor gushed, "I love Skyfall," to the media. However, when questioned about his thoughts on the picture, Brosnan appeared to diss No Time to Die. After all that, he admitted, he was still skeptical about the final possibility. Nevertheless, despite the internal monologue, Brosnan praised Craig for his bravery and strength.

While casting for the new James Bond continues, rumors that Idris Elba could be the next 007 have persisted for years. However, recent responses to the rumors came from producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Wilson praised him to Variety, and Broccoli echoed that sentiment, saying, "We love Idris."