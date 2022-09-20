Pictures Of Sylvester Stallone And His Divorced Wife Jennifer Flavin Surfaced Online

After divorcing his longtime wife Jennifer Flavin , Sylvester Stallone appears torn. The Rocky actor posted cute photographs of the exes together on Instagram just days after covering up a second tattoo honoring his now-ex-wife.

Wonderful…. On Monday, Stallone captioned a two-slide carousel that opened with a back view of the couple holding hands and strolling through a grassy field. The second shot was a throwback to when the exes were still together with their three daughters (now ages 26, 24, and 20): Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

After 25 years of marriage, Flavin, now 54, shocked Stallone, then 76, by filing for divorce in August. The actor denied claims that he and Flavin broke up because of a dispute over a dog named Dwight. He did, however, concede that they had divergent views on how best to care for the dog.

On August 19, Flavin filed for divorce from the "Rambo" actor, claiming the couple's marriage was hopelessly shattered and accusing him of willfully spending down or wasting the couple's assets, which a source later called "crazy" and "a blatant lie" to Page Six.

Sly hasn't even managed to move a few T-shirts. Insists our insider. Stallone, in his statement, refuted the charges but acknowledged that there was irreconcilable dysfunction in the marriage. I have a lot of affection for my family. According to Page Six, he stated that we are resolving our personal concerns in a civil manner and in private.

The Golden Globe winner concealed his first Flavin-themed tattoo four days after she filed her suit, but his publicist argued that the cover-up of her face on his right shoulder was just the product of a retouching mistake.

After nearly ten years of dating and first meeting one other in a restaurant, Sylvester Stallone and Linda Flavin tied the knot in May 1997.