Phil Collins Celebrates 40 Years Of No Jacket Required With HD Video Release

Phil Collins had announced that the HD remastered music videos for four of the main hits from the critically acclaimed 1985 release, “No Jacket Required,” were to go ahead. Commemorating the 40th anniversary, the videos for “Sussudio”, “One More Night”, “Don’t Lose My Number” and “Take Me Home” have been uploaded to Phil’s official YouTube channel. This digital restoration offers a fresh new taste to a weary generation flirting with the classic visuals that nearly went on to define an entire era in pop music.

Picture a crystal-clear quality blast from the past. The news just broke out from Collins himself for anyone who really grew up being on a scene where it was nearly impossible for someone to pull out a cassette tape from the car stereo. The legend says that four lead videos of the ‘No Jacket Required’ album is ripe for an HD makeover. This means that “Sussudio,” “One More Night,” “Don’t Lose My Number,” and “Take Me Home” can all be streamed on YouTube now. An absolute old-time hit, with none of the VHS graininess.

Far from being just a random upload, it is a celebration occasion that marks the 40th anniversary. ‘No Jacket Required’ became a massive hit, coming into its own barely within two years in ’85, going to earn Grammys, top charts worldwide, and basically putting its songs on every single radio…that drum fill going into “Sussudio” just takes you on a road trip back to those golden days. And now you get to see Phil in his prime, looking sharp and probably better than anything that ever saw MTV at that real moment! Pretty cool way to honor an album that hits hard even today.

The reactions: a love pour and memories going on forever. People showed no time in putting this icon of music on a pedestal. One of them wrote, “[I] love you plenty, Phil,” which so aptly sums up that strong, enduring connection to his work. Another remarked that these songs transcend their era: “I’ve got all saved in my phone.” That just goes to show that a good song is never really old; it just moves to another location, be it a Spotify playlist.

The responses kept going poetic. One from Brazil penned an all-out tribute that sticks: “I don’t like old music, I like good music; and good music doesn’t get old. That’s how Phil Collins’ works are: It doesn’t matter what year they were written, they nourish and comfort us. His works are a lot like the holy bible; they serve us to this day and will continue to serve us.” Now, that’s the kind of commitment rarely found. It really bets the music beyond mere catchy tunes to something that has been ingrained in people’s life.

Another one gave the eternal thing, calling Collins a “genius, a legend,” saying his songs are still being discovered by the younger generation. “Phil wrote his songs and never imagined that years later they would be heard by today’s youth.” A sign of a classic, right? It just continues.

More excitement rolled in all throughout.

Denis said: “For Christmas I’m going to treat myself to his complete works.” Now that’s a gift that keeps on giving. Then came the endorsements: “pure, really badass music,” as simple as that.

A very smart existence. It shall cover the yearning of seasoned adults basking in Pour Some Spice on Me memories. The younger generation-a.k.a. those who might have known Phil from a hip-hop sample or cinematic gag-get to feel the heartbeat of this 4K update. Relevance and accessibility injected. Think for a moment about the one-of-a-kind Eighties pop hymns: solid pounding drums, soothing voice, catchy melody. They just don’t make ’em like that anymore.

And now, whether you are throwing a party to celebrate your youth or joining the riot of new-age jeepers discovering these diamonds for the very first time, Phil Collins just handed you the golden ticket. Go over to his channel, crank up the volume, and soak in a masterclass in pop music history that is looking and sounding better than ever before. A perfect salute to an album so relevant today that it doesn’t really require a jacket anymore; just an open mind and some appreciation for optimistic melodies. Arnold McCuller, a longtime backing vocalist for Collins, was also part of creating that classic sound.