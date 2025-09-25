Peter Thomas Launches Podcast From Prison With Miss Lawrence

Instagram/@misslawrence

It was decided that Peter Thomas-of Real Housewives of Atlanta-would host a series recorded from behind bars. Streaming will begin with the initial episode in Thomas’s YouTube channel, with Miss Lawrence listed as the starring guest. This unusual act spread fury-and confusion-again: how does one do a podcast while serving time?

Peter Thomas himself made the announcement, and I do say, it was pretty well-hatched. The man is currently behind bars in a federal penitentiary, but that has not deterred him from starting his new podcast, which will commence its run on September 30th alongside Miss Lawrence. Of course, the entire arrangement should be handled by his team since, as it further explains, Peter himself is still in the FBOP.”

The very first teaser for this chaotic podcast is quite messy, and gosh, we are in love with it. Peter recounts his first meeting with Miss Lawrence at a club. The imagery Peter summons brings forth sights and sounds: “some Brooklyn Jamaican cats,” “Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ blaring from the speakers,” and Lawrence just “tearing up the dance floor.’ Peter’s storytelling was a mess; however, you could catch the vibe. Then it went on to say that Lawrence started “shaking his ass,” and all hell broke loose. The story, however, takes a slight turn. Peter’s friends started commenting on the scene, calling Lawrence a “bomb, Buckley-Lad boy”that surely had more than an edge to it. What does Peter do? He goes and says, “I didn’t hear them say that… I know these cats. They’re very primitive.” But the greatest part-what everyone is talking about-comes when Miss Lawrence responded. After Peter warned that some of his friends were “really, really dangerous,” the clip implies Lawrence just went on and said, “So am I.” Legendary!

The comments were understandably a mixture of confusion, support, and downright hilarious. Another user commented while equally baffled: “Peter👏🏾👏🏾 how can u be in prison and run a podcast? Someone help me understand. I love Peter.” What a fair question is being asked by a great number of people, in fact. The logistics are still a bit murky, but his team is managing the page. Another user zeroed in on what is probably the best bit from the story, quoting the famous line: “I DIDN’T HEAR THEM SAY THAT & SO AM I…YESSSS.” That pretty well sums up the whole vibe.

The announcement caused a surge of questioning regarding Peter’s current circumstances. “Ain’t he supposed to be in jail,” questioned one, while another editor pointed out, “You can tell ppl don’t read captions. He is in prison…..page is ran by his team.” It seemed like the clarification was a must-have for many followers. Amidst the chaos, there were quite a few smiles and love; like one fan who commented, “Peter is a talented force that the community and camera love! Stay blessed and do the right thing henceforth because someone is always watching you! 💜.” Some held fond memories of the RHOA days. Another wrote, “I think you going to do well ..because you was such a good addition to housewives of Atl .congratulations 🙏🏽.”

There were plenty of jokes. One summed up the following implications from the tease perfectly: “So, IN SO MANY WORDS. YOU & YOUR FRIENDS LIKE HIM TWERKING. GOT IT.” One user just celebrated Lawrence’s energy, “Lawrence is not lying either! FR.” “So am I” becomes a running gag, with another joining in: “Ooooops! ‘So am I’ 😂❤️.”

Peter Thomas has always been a distraction force- whether he was running a restaurant or a media empire from behind bars. Unusual for such an undertaking, but if the first teaser is anything to go by, it will not be dull. The premiere date of the 30th of September has become a date to look forward to, further proving that Peter Thomas can make headlines regardless of the circumstances.