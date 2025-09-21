Peter Andre And Jowita Przystal Spark Romance Rumors At Staying Relevant Show

Instagram/@p_wicks01

A massive live event had been thrown by the Staying Relevant team at London’s O2 Arena, but all eyes were on Peter Andre and his Strictly-pro-pro dance partner, Jowita Przystal. The mad act ascendancy sewed the scandalous gossip of whether the dancing pair are in real life whether or not it took away from the occasion and threw fans into a frenzy of speculation.

Advertisement

The Staying Relevant team put that show on Instagram right after their live show, and the caption read: THAT SHOW WAS F***NG AMAZING, RAISE YOUR FISTS 🤘. It was a release of pure adrenaline. They also thanked the crowd for being there and said that maybe they would be heading to Wembley shortly (with a tag of Sam Thompson, co-host). But honestly, few were now talking about the venue. The dance itself was now the talk of the town.

Peter Andre and Jowita Przystal reportedly gave performances of dance like that where they were “passionate to the core”. There was just so much chemistry that viewers were immediately questioning: Was it really for fun? Onlookers began commenting, with one, ellairis05, saying aloud what everyone was thinking: “Was that like a hard launch?👀” The comments that followed spoke for themselves. Another commented, “I DEFINITELY saw some kissing there from the side,” LYING LIPS WERE LOCKED! 🙌🏼”. Another added, “There was an elephant in the room while we were all walking out of the O2 😂😂”.

Jowita said, “Thank you for letting me be a part of the show! Love you team 🤍.” This normally innocent comment was immediately met with suggestive comments from those aware of what had just transpired: “Your dance was on 🔥🔥🔥”; then another asked: “hard launch? 😉,” while a third said: “finally you and @p_wicks01 have come out as together”. The somewhat more observant fan amberlucy13 spilled the beans with “Pete saying I LOVE YOU to Jowita as she left the stage. SHES THE ONE GUYS 😍”.

There was controversy after controversy; the presence of Peter Andre did not bode well with some after clips resurfaced alleging toxic behavior in reality TV shows of his supposed behavior towards ex-wife Katie Price. Miss_knott went on to call out the hosts: “How could you give Peter Andre a stage after everyone waking up to his actions?… You should both be ashamed.” This sparked a debate in the comments section, with some defending him as a “good man” and others vehemently against, saying it “defo isn’t hear say” and that they’ve witnessed on their own eyes how he behaved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Staying Relevant (@stayingrelevantpodcast)

Online stream failure infuriated those who had paid to see it. Multiple comments were saying the stream started very late and kept cutting out, with one user lamenting, “I didn’t even get to watch any. Kept taking me to preview and to pay again when I had already done so 😭”.

Now, hiccups and drama were being caused by the crowd possibly, as it was a proud moment for the two hosts, Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson. Reality star Chelsee Healey commented, “amazing!!! To think this relationship formed from our celebs series! smacked the sht out of it boys 👏❤️”. Yet another equally well-said comment summed up the journey for the two from the humble days of their podcast: “Watched the pod from day 1 when Peter always wore dark glasses with his hoody up, look at you now, huge congratulations you deserve it 👏👏👏❤️”.

Advertisement

It had been a drama-filled day for Staying Relevant, but that fiery dance will forever go down in history, making all-rounders question: what is really going on between Peter Andre and Jowita Przystal? Only time will tell whether it was all artful acting or genuinely an in-your-face declaration of an affair.