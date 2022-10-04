Pete Davidson Is Teaming Up With Taco Bell To Help Them Apologize For Their Breakfast Items

When big brands apologize for something, it's usually a matter of grave concern because it's not easy to get giant brands to say the words, "I'm/We're Sorry," but contrary to this set precedent Taco Bell has willingly offered to make an apology and it isn't even for a grave matter, but rather for going a little too over the top with their recent breakfast menus. For the purpose of conveying their apology, they have secured the services of Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

Taco Bell admits that some of the items on their recent breakfast menu, pushed the bar of creativity just a little too high. Among the items discussed were the Naked Egg Taco and the Waffle Taco.

Taco Bell's chief brand officer, Sean Tresvant, explained it in the following terms while speaking to CNN:

“We honestly over-innovated in breakfast. When you look at today’s consumer and the [fast food] breakfast business, it’s about familiarity and it’s about comfort.”

Now, the Taco Bell breakfast menu is focused on providing simpler and more easy to approach items and along with it, they want to apologize for going too far before.

Taco Bell's new ad will aptly be named, "The Apology," and will be featuring two 30-second pieces, both of which will star Pete Davidson.

The reason for choosing Pete Davidson for these commercials is partly because the comedian is a huge fan of the fast food chain, and partly because Pete appeals to the younger audience that Taco Bell is aiming to reach out to with these commercials.

One of the commercials shows Pete saying, “Sometimes, we go too far. I have, and that’s why Taco Bell has hired me to make an apology for them."

In the other commercial, Pete wakes up from a dream in which he's been thinking about the breakfast menu. Both ads are clever and funny and are probably going to hit the demographic they are aiming for.

Fans are happy to see Pete back to work and back in life after his recent break-up with Kim Kardashian, just after it seemed like things were becoming serious between the two.