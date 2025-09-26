Peta Murgatroyd Discovers An Old Video With Her Son's Hilarious Honesty

Instagram/@petamurgatroyd

Peta Murgatroyd recently posted a throwback before-the-scene video from a candid Q&A with her eldest boy Shai. A glimpse into the rather unusual depth of soulfulness from the child’s pretty cute, so inadvertently funny answers was melting the hearts of millions across cyberspace. Murgatroyd’s caption mentioned flushing tears with laughter about the honesty. In another candid post, she has shared different aspects of her family life.

We all have these old videos tucked somewhere within our phones that randomly catch our eyes, triggering an uncontrollable need to share them with whoever might come along at the moment. It was just one of those moments for Peta Murgatroyd when she spotted this oldie featuring her son Shai. She posted it as a found-from-archives treasure, and anyone could infer why it was too precious to keep to herself. The video is a basic Q&A, and simple as it sounds, Shai’s answers are far from anything simple and normal.

The questions started with mom-age questions that are almost cliché among kids, “How old is your mom?” Shai retorts: “My real mom?” followed by an erupting laughter. Peta then asks: “Did you have a fake mom?” “No, no,” he said, now thinking she is 38,” she corrects him; she was 44 or 45 back then. When asked what she did for work, Shai sweetly responded, “To do videos. To do dance videos.” The big ones are what really matter.

If given a million bucks, Shai did not hesitate buying his mom “the whole entire Florida.” Florida meant the whole state. Peta again had to clarify, “The whole Florida for your mom?” Shai affirmed, “Yes, she does love Florida.” That was sound logic. He nailed the part about her dream car, too—A Range Rover—and that she actually wants one—this kid pays attention.

Things then got juicy for every parent with a little dread in their heart. Shai was quick to answer: “Rio.” Rio is his younger brother. “Really? Rio’s mom’s favorite?” Peta was surprised. However, the young boy stood his ground, his reasoning vaguely involved “push, push and push.” The sheer brutal honesty was so funny.

The video ends on the sweetest note of all time. Peta asks him to stare into the camera and say why he loves his mom. His reasons were few but heartfelt: “I love mom because she’s super sweet, and, um, she always lays down with me on bed and she always gives me a fine food.” “A fine food” was annotated by Peta as an instant classic. He continued, “And one reason about her is that, um, she always goes with me outside with walks.” It’s a perfect unfiltered glimpse into a child’s love.

Comments rolled in with considerable praise for the lovely interaction. One amber the brilliance at the start: “Smart kid! He pays attention! Love when he starts with ‘my real mom?’ Lol 😂.” That initial moment of confusion set the tone for the entire charmingly chaotic interview.

Another was weighed down by Shai’s consideration, spells out, “Aww so sweet. Also, he didn’t want to make it feel one was better than the other. Oh my heart ♥️.” She is referring to Shai’s little aside at the end, where he tells the camera, “Not that saying, like, Mommy’s better than you.” He was clearly thoughtful even through his ramblings.

The comment on Rio being the favorite also started the conversation on supporting him. One wrote, “He was spot on with the Rio comment. 😂” as a reply agreed with, “I thought so also.” Whether truthful or not, the kid’s perception flew to the top amongst followers that found both hilarious and relatable.

Several comments commended Peta and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, her husband, as good parents. “BEST thing I’ve seen on social media in a really long time! 👏🏼 You and Peta have a lot to be proud of ❤️,” while another said simply: “That’s some great parenting! 😍👏. You both should be super proud.” The couple often shares their hilarious experiences together. In every regard, the video became an instant hit with viewers as it caught a truthful family moment.

These spontaneous real-life moments mean the most to most people. Sharing this hilarious video by Peta was not about a nice, polished production but one memory that really made her laugh and cry because it was so sweet. She and Maks have also shared other near-disasters from their home life. In sharing it, she shared some of that happiness with everyone else. The clip is a reminder of all those hilarious, brutally honest, and fiercely loving things kids say when they’re simply being themselves.