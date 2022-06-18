Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas on the Tribeca 2022 red carpet

The actors impressed fans with a joint release.

Penelope Cruz, 48, and Antonio Banderas, 61, have recently been busy promoting the film Competencia Oficial, which premiered last September at the Venice International Film Festival.

On June 14, the actors presented the fruit of their labor during the Tribeca Film Festival. Celebrities celebrated the premiere in New York with a spectacular joint exit on the red carpet, posing for the cameras and smiling at each other.

Penelope Cruz chose a sparkling black Chanel off-the-shoulder dress to go out to the photographers, emphasizing her feminine figure.

As for accessories in her hand, the actress had a laconic black clutch and jewelry with the brand's monogram around her neck. Penelope opted for natural makeup and styling without bright accents. Antonio Banderas chose a classic gray suit.

Recall that celebrities have been linked by careers and strong friendships for many years, and many fans even attribute an affair to them.

However, Penelope has been married to actor Javier Bardem for 12 years, and Antonio is happy in a relationship with Nicole Kempel.

The actress has been working with the channel since 1999, and apparently, it was the first fashion show she attended.

In 2018, the brand strengthened its close relationship with Cruz when they made him an official ambassador.

Since then, Cruz has often worn French label creations at events, including movie premieres, festivals, and award shows.

On Monday, she attended the 15th annual Tribeca Festival Artist Dinner, hosted by Chanel. She wore the French luxury fashion house's pink silk jacquard dress in the fall of 2022, which also included a bag, jewelry, and shoes with Chanel.

Last week, the channel hosted a luncheon at The Odeon to celebrate the festival's Throw Hair Lens program, which honors and supports emerging women filmmakers in the industry.