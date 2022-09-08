Paulina Porizkova Is Releasing A New Book ‘No Filter’ And She’s Reacted To Positive Reception Of Her Book By Penguin Books

Celebrities sometimes share parts of their lives with their fans that help their fans see them in a more realistic light. Many celebrities in the past few years have begun to open up about their lives in such a way that fans adore them even more.

Paulina Porizkova is one of the few celebrities willing to bring her truth out into the world. She’s a model but it seems like she’s much more than what fans believed. Her new book “No Filter” is meant to come out in November of this year.

It seems that Paulina is enjoying the positive affirmations for her book already. Penguin Books has already called the book raw and candid in a recent tweet. They have also claimed that it’s one of the 28 books that people should read in the fall weather.

Paulina has been so appreciative of the love that her book is already receiving. In her post, she claimed that the validation was very comforting to her and was an ego booster for sure. She spoke about how before she had felt the validation by being on the covers of magazines. However, she states that she enjoys the validation of who she is as a person.

She said, “I was a young woman of high ego and very low self-esteem. Now I know self-esteem comes from the inside. But being validated for something I’ve made with my brain and heart – is possibly the biggest thrill of my life.”

The general response to the news of her book release has been very positive and wholesome. Many fans are excited to have something so real out of one of their favorite models. Fans are congratulating her on her success and wishing her all the best in her life.

Paulina has encouraged her fans to preorder her book at their nearest bookstores. As the release date nears, fans are excited to see what the book is about and how amazing of a writer Paulina is. Paulina seems to be excited about the general response to her book and find out how people perceive it.