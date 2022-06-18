Paul Walker and Uma Thurman to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actors Uma Thurman , Paul Walker (posthumous), Bill Pullman, and other cultural figures will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. The corresponding list was published by Variety.

The list also includes actor Vince Vaughn, actor and director Jon Favreau, singer Lenny Kravitz, performer Jenny Rivera (posthumously), rock band Jonas Brothers, and other celebrities.

It was previously reported that actor James Hong became the oldest artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The artist, who celebrated his 93rd birthday on February 22, is 31 years older than the Alley itself.

Before that, it became known that actor Bob Odenkirk "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" received a nominal star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Actor Bob Odenkirk, 59, has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. DailyMail reports it.

Odenkirk's star is placed next to the star owned by his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston. This is the 2720th memorial plaque installed on the Walk of Fame.

The ceremony was timed to coincide with the release of the sixth season of Better Call Saul, in which the actor played one of the roles.

The project is a spin-off of Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul was released in 2015 and received numerous awards, including 39 Emmy nominations.

In addition, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have previously received a star on the Walk of Fame. On April 1, the group released a new album.

After that, they will have their first American tour, where the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be the headliners. All four members of the band, Anthony Kiedis, Michael "Flea" Balzari, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante, took part in the ceremony, which was held to the rockers' hit Can't Stop.

"I was sick on the Walk of Fame, I slept on this boulevard, I trampled on these stars not as a tourist, but as a person running away from the police or creditors," Kiedis laughs in an interview with the publication.