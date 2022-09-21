Patrick Schwarzenegger's Birthday Party Honored By Parent Exes Arnold And Maria Shriver

On the day after Patrick's 29th birthday, the day after his divorce was finalized in December, the pair posed with him for an Instagram snap. I appreciate the birthday greetings! 29! Crazy! Time flies, the Moxie actor wrote as a caption on a throwback photo of himself and his dad out to dinner. On the plate of the sweet treat, Patrick was holding were the words "Happy Birthday."

Patrick also shared a photo of himself with longtime rumored lover Abby Champion. The photo carousel also included a picture of Patrick cutting a cake topped with protein bars made by the company he co-founded with his mother, who is 66 years old.

In honor of her son's birthday, Shriver posted a video montage of family images set to Harry Styles's Golden to her social media accounts.

I love you so much, she added in the Instagram caption, because you're an incredible son. You are a very bright, kind, compassionate, amusing, and entertaining person. You enhance the world, and you are the source of endless joy in my life. To put it simply, I enjoy spending time with you. It's a privilege to raise such a wonderful child.

Arnold, 75, and Shriver, 64, have three children together: Katherine, 32, Christina, 31, and Christopher, 24. Arnold is also the father of 24-year-old Joseph Baena, whom he raises with his ex-housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena.

After divorcing for a decade, the Terminator actor and Shriver finally reached a divorce settlement in Los Angeles Superior Court in December.

After 25 years of marriage, Shriver filed for divorce in July 2011. Arnold officially acknowledged his paternity of Joseph with Mildred two months prior to the petition. In May of that year, Shriver and Arnold parted their ways, citing their four children as the "light and center of each of our lives."