Patrick J. Adams Celebrates Daughter Aurora's Birthday With Magical Legoland Trip

Instagram/@patrickjadams

An intimate glimpse shared by Patrick J. Adams into a very special father-daughter occasion at Legoland celebrating Eldest Aurora’s birthday. Life the Suits stage went ahead to wax lyrical about an enchanting day out-the kind of thing that never goes out of style, building dreams. The post soon had followers showering love with birthday wishes and nostalgic reminiscences about the actor’s career trajectory.

Advertisement

Photos of park amusement-goers capturing the moment to enjoy were labeled: “Thank you @legoland for showing a 7 year old and 44 year old that we can build anything we dream of. Magic early birthday with my eldest daughter, Aurora – the greatest teacher I’ve got.” Beautiful, pure thoughts steal away from the usual conversations that build up around celebrities: just a dad and his kid with memories of a lifetime.

The comment section burgeoned with immediate nourishment of warmth and spirit. “Welcome to Carlsbad! Hope you enjoyed our home town,” commented one from the city where Legoland lies. That is a nice little local touch to give some authenticity.

Then came the showstopper announcement from a newly minted Suits fan halfway through a serious binge. He waxed poetic: “Happy birthday to her… Just wanted to share — I started watching Suits only last week and I’m already on Season 5, Episode 14. It’s Mike vs. Harvey right now, with Mike representing himself, and as I prepare brunch for my family, I feel like I’ve left Mike hanging there! I can’t wait to get back to it. This show is truly a masterpiece. I’m so engrossed, so invested, and it feels like all of you are family. Loads of love to the entire team for creating such an impeccable series.” That’s commitment-wrestling with the show’s drama while literally thinking about the character’s court case in the middle of making brunch! That is what defines truly great shows, and it’s so wonderful to see this connection still being made, so many years out.

A fan could hardly resist another little nod to the iconic Suits chemistry with, “Mike got Harveyed by his daughter.” A fun jab in their mentor-mentee relationship insinuates his daughter has him wrapped around her little finger. Which honestly, probably is true.

The another chaotic conversation rolled in about travel. One suggested a journey to “LEGO HQ mother ship in Billund, DE,” eliciting a gentle correction from another telling the original commentator that Bilund is in Denmark (DK) and not Germany (DE). The original poster was almost immediately appreciative of the correction: “ahh thank you! My mistake. I’ve been making this mistake for years and you’re the first to help me correct it. You have my gratitude.” So wholesome and polite, for an Internet discussion: what a rarity!

Many comments sprang up about how fast Aurora was growing up, with “can’t believe how big she is already,” and “she’s growing up too fast” popping up so many times. Obviously, such comments were a hit to other parents watching their own children seemingly skyrocket in camera time.

Patrick J. Adams and his actress spouse Troian Bellisario have been, frankly, very hush-hush about their family life as far as they go. Therefore such glimpses into their world are usually a treat to fans. They do have a younger daughter named Elliot. This one is the perfect example of Adams taking glorious, unstructured parenting. Not so much about red carpets and premieres; it certainly is about cherishing the time and moments that actually matter.

Advertisement

The kind of reactions a post like this could boast is living testimony to the genuineness of love for Adams himself, literal respect and appreciation for the character he so indelibly portrayed. It gives a hint that behind every face glittering with fame is someone trying to be a good dad. And sometimes that just means taking his kid to a theme park filled with plastic bricks. That simple, low-key celebration will mean a whole lot to both father and daughter.