Patrick Carney And Michelle Branch Have Parted Ways. I Am Absolutely Heartbroken After Three Years Of Marriage

After three years, Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney are divorcing.

"I'm beyond upset, but that doesn't even begin to capture how I feel about myself and my family. The ground has been entirely taken out from under me, and I now need to decide how to proceed, "According to Branch, 39, in a statement to PEOPLE. "With such young youngsters, I beg for discretion and consideration."

An inquiry for comment from PEOPLE was not immediately answered by a representative for Carney, 42. Branch posted and then erased a message on Wednesday night in which she claimed Carney had cheated on her while she was at home caring for their 6-month-old child.

In April 2019, the musicians exchanged vows next to friends and family at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, including Owen Isabelle, her 17-year-old daughter from her first wedding, and their 4-year-old son Rhys James.

The "Everywhere" singer gave birth to their second child—a daughter named Willie Jacquet—in February.

Branch sent a message on her Instagram story with the comment, "Welcome to the world, darling Willie girl." "She bore my middle name and my mother's maiden name and was given Patrick's grandma Willie Madge's name. We're inseparable."

Carney, at the time, discussed motherhood and the significance of the name of his newborn daughter with Megan Holiday of Audacy.

"About 15 minutes prior to the c-section, Michelle mentioned she wasn't certain about the name, and I was like, "Are you serious?" It was a shock, and we had no idea if it was a boy or girl. Willie was the name of the girl, and she responded, "I don't feel sure about that," "He started.

I thought the baby's name was Willie because my grandmother had light blue eyes when she was born, he added. "When the baby was delivered, I peered into the baby's eyes, and she had light blue eyes—which is unusual because Michelle and our son have dark brown eyes.