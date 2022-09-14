Patrick Carney And Michelle Branch Have Decided To Work On Mending Their Relationship

Page Six has learned that on Tuesday, the 39-year-old "Everywhere" singer and the 42-year-old drummer for the Black Keys filed an order of reconciliation with the court, thus ending their divorce.

According to the papers, Branch and Carney have decided to try to save their marriage for six months before deciding whether or not to reinstitute the divorce proceedings.

Page Six attempted to get a response from the performers' representatives, but they did not respond right away.

After a summer of alleged infidelity and physical abuse, the couple's choice to reconcile may come as a surprise to some.

Branch told TMZ at the time that she was "very upset" by the breakup she revealed with Carney in early August.

The rug has been completely ripped out from under me, and now I need to figure out how to move forward, said the mother of two children, Rhys James, 4, and Willie, seven months, whom she shares with Carney.

After that, Branch was taken into custody the following day after an incident that may have involved domestic violence.

Page Six's acquisition of relevant court documents at the time revealed that the Are You Happy Now? The singer confesses to hitting the musician in the face one to two times while they were arguing.

Despite this, the matter was eventually dropped because the parties were able to come to an agreement.

Branch started the divorce process just a few days after she was arrested, stating on Twitter that Carney had cheated on her while she was at home taking care of their new baby.

According to the documents filed with the court, Branch and Carney's divorce was dismissed without prejudice, which indicates that it can be conducted once more at any time.

The documents state that during the period of suspension, the parties may participate in counseling services to facilitate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife. Additionally, the documents state that the parties may resume living together as husband and wife during this time.