Paris Hilton said she and other female students at Provo Canyon School in Utah were subjected to invasive cervical exams by school employees.

Late at night, around 3 or 4 in the morning, they would bring other ladies and me into this room to conduct medical exams. A Tuesday New York Times piece states that Hilton, now 41, made the assertion.

She also claimed that it wasn't a doctor but rather other staff members who made us lie down on the table so they could poke around inside us.

And I don't know what they were doing, but it was clearly not a doctor, the socialite said, her voice cracking slightly on camera. So, in addition to being extremely unsettling, it was also something I had tried to forget for a long time.

She went on to say, But it keeps popping into my mind, and I can't stop thinking about it. As an adult, I can say with certainty that this was sexual abuse. There was no quick comment from Provo Canyon's representatives.

The star of "The Simple Life" tweeted about her ordeal, describing how she had to lie face up on a padded table with her legs spread apart and undergo a cervical check.

I sobbed as they held me down and firmly said, "No!" To which I replied, "Shut up," is all they said. Reduce your noise level. It's vital to talk about these awful moments so I can heal and help put an end to this abuse, Hilton said, adding that he had threatened to send Hilton to Obs if he continued to fight.

Hilton has long been vocal about her experiences at the infamous boarding school, during which she pushed for changes to be made to institutions like the one she attended.