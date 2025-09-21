Papoose And Busta Rhymes Release Viral 'Counting Green Challenge' Song

Instagram/@papoose

The rapper Papoose put together a cadre of distinguished hip-hop artists, including Busta Rhymes and Cuhdeejah, for a track entitled “Counting Green Challenge.” The song was for an elderly man who had an impending viral moment. The song, against being described as “for every everybody,” became an unprecedented level of attention for the hook, with the elderly grandma at the end doing her dance in the clip. Papoose captioned the snippet with “Yo… Grandma killed it at the end!” with rocket and fire emojis, illustrating how the money-themed song traverses generations.

Advertisement

People milling around and counting money while the hook “The green” repeats over and over. The closing clip of the granny exploded before the eyes like in the lightning strike while her energy, her rhythm shockingly good for an old lady! This was the basis for most reactions-as from being just another mechanistically-money-flaunting hip-hop clip, it was turned into something unexpectedly wholesome and very much relatable.

The social media world exploded hailing the track for its catchiness and the memorable grandmother. “Yooo when I say the song is so catchyyyy.. I was outside like count the green get in between,” one user remarked, just describing the widespread grabbing scene in the ambience well. This lighthearted, family-friendly approach seems to be working for the new release from Papoose as commentary opens.

Another spectator wondered about the physical comedy: “You can tell she really wanted to turn back the clock on those knees,” with appreciation for the grandmother’s zesty performance being marked by age inaudible to good music. In almost all the comment sections, there were resounding positive vibes-all the way from the musical collaboration to the participants presented.

Other comments showed some through excitement for the single, with one fan having exclaimed, “Let’s go Grandma @papoose I love this song”; another chimed in, “Ok let’s get it!!” followed by more celebratory emojis. Positivity, for the most part, paints Papoose as successfully bridging different worlds-in-the-hardcore hip-hop coming and that culture who appreciates a good laugh spiced up with memes.

The positive comments, amidst the critical perspective, appear to hold wealth as the greatest sin, adding more depth to the discourse about how fiscal grandeur is portrayed in music videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papoose (@papoose)

The release comes in the midst of Papoose’s “#paplovethekids” campaign, and it may be too early to say that the artist is forever committed to putting out-art for the common man while maintaining a strong hip-hop status by teaming with worthy collaborators like Busta Rhymes. The winner engagement here is Papoose’s integration of the viral grandma moment that marries traditional hip-hop themes with an unexpected twist which appeals on the side to demographics outside the regular domain. This project is a testament to his ongoing partnership with Andreea Gleeson.

Advertisement

Thus, Papoose’s new release is one way through which artists find to keep true to themselves while creating cuts that have generational and cultural perspectives. That’s what the ‘Counting Green Challenge’ ends up doing: celebrate financial success whilst keeping it fun and inclusive by way of its unexpected viral star. The track itself is a high-energy anthem that has captured significant attention. Furthermore, the artist’s personal life has also been in the spotlight, with Claressa Shields recently sparking engagement rumors with him on television.