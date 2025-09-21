Papoose And Busta Rhymes Ignite Viral Counting Green Challenge

Instagram/@papoose

There are very few teams that you could name where the rappers themselves or the producer had also been producers or rappers for other hip-hop blockbuster hits of fame. To the list of collaborations, there is now “Counting Green,” an entirely different potboiler challenge with Papoose and Busta Rhymes, along with Cuhdeejah. The boiling hook and gritty lyrics about making money hit fans right into the shamans, and now we see fans hugging it, creating content around it. This is yet another chapter in the illustrious career of great lyricism and relevance of Papoose.

Advertisement

Papoose went heavy. The Brooklyn rapper linked with Busta Rhymes and Cuhdeejah for this banger named “Counting Green” and it’s got everyone going wild. The vibes just felt so ridiculous, stacking that paper and living that executive life. Even Papoose went on Instagram himself to give his thanks to the fans for all the love with the hashtag #countinggreenchallenge. And the challenge just keeps growing.

The hook is annoyingly catchy: “Count the green, count the green, count the green” – the phrase is stamped in your mind. Meanwhile, Papoose is spitting hot bars about the money, the grind, being independent: never needing help from a gangster but executive money. It’s a vibe about come-up and win, and let’s just say it hit home with a lot of people.

Comment sections are filled with fire emojis and praise from users. One user commented that it was “the best one so far,” while claiming that the featured artist “absolutely snapped on her verse.” Another user acknowledged how the track is buttoned-up right now at parties and gyms, with them listening to it multiple times a day. That is serious repeat value.

Yet it feels, like if people have been waiting for Papoose to finally get his flowers, a longtime supporter chimed in, “Glad pap getting his flowers they are well overdue he been pen stricken.” This man has been known for his lyricism for years. This track is just a reminder. Another hit the nail perfectly with, “One thing for sure and two things for certain @papoose is always gonna come hard spitting the LYRICS.” No need for any denial.

However, it’s not just about good vibes; it delivers empowerment, as one listener said the song “fired me up on the Amtrak, money counting hands.” Another straight away connected it to real-life struggle, “you inspiring real NGGAS going through the same things leaving a disloyal chick coming up a still winning.” It’s more than music; it’s a mentality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papoose (@papoose)

Now were are taking further note. An emerging artist stated about creating generational wealth through music themselves and asked if there might be making any connections. That is how far out this track goes.

That comments section is basically an A to Z of real hip-hop. “Those of us who grew up on real music… Know What’s Up,” said one. Another said merely, “Bars.. low key for the mainstream. Truthfully Pap BEENNN snapping. Clearly, this track is the kind of lyrical, substance-laden hip-hop they’ve been desperately missing.

Advertisement

“Counting Green” is not just another step for Papoose; it’s a movement. The track moves with unstoppable energy, relevant and timely messages about success, plus status bars from some of the best of the rap game, reminding everybody why Papoose continues to hold that much weight in hip hop today. The challenge is just getting started, and this one seems to be locked into heavy rotation for a long time. Papoose’s lyrical prowess is on full display, and his recent tour of the Hip Hop Museum underscores his deep roots in the culture. Fans are also buzzing about his appearance with Claressa Shields on the Tamron Hall Show.