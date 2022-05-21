Ozzy Osbourne 's new album is to be released this fall. The musicians of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica took part in its recording.

Sharon Osbourne, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, has revealed when the musician's new album will be released. She shared some of the details in an interview with Graham Norton.

According to Sharon, Ozzy Osbourne's new album is due out in September. It was previously reported that the record could see the light of day in the spring - in April, Osbourne announced that he had completed work on the material.

The exact release date of the album is still unknown. However, in November 2021, Sony Music - the corporation that includes the Epic label - reported that the album should be released at the end of April.

In an interview with Metal Hammer magazine, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that his new work would be similar "in tone" to "Ordinary Man." During the recording of the material, Osbourne collaborated with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, as well as Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.

Ozzy Osbourne's latest album, Ordinary Man, was released in February 2020. Elton John and Post Malone took part in its recording. The new record will also have star guests - Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck, as well as musicians from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, and Foo Fighters. Previous Watt was interviewed by Guitar World magazine and revealed that "a lot of people are working on the album." He added that he could not yet disclose all the information. But he admitted that he started working on a few simple tracks with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. Both musicians have previously collaborated with Osbourne.