Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee Osbourne, almost died in a fire

Ozzy Osbourne 's daughter almost died in a fire. Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee Osbourne nearly dies in a studio fire. The daughter of musician Ozzy Osbourne, Aimee, almost died in a fire that broke out in a Hollywood recording studio. Her mother, TV presenter Sharon Osbourne, announced this on Instagram.

She said that only the people who were in the room managed to escape. "It is heartbreaking that someone died today in this fire, and we send our prayers to this person and his family. What happened today is terrible. I really hope that in the future, such buildings will be better controlled in terms of fire safety," wrote Sharon Osbourne.

According to the Los Angeles Times, two people were injured, and one man died as a result of the fire. Firefighters who arrived at the scene were also injured.

38-year-old Aimee Osbourne is a singer, actress, and the eldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Her siblings Jack and Kelly rose to fame on the reality show The Osbournes, while Amy pulled out of the project because she feared it would negatively impact her music career.

The co-host of The Talk ended his emotional post by writing, "Our prayers are for the family and friends of the person who lost his life in this unconscious fire."

Amy, whose professional name goes through the ARO, her initial name, has not yet spoken publicly about the deadly fear.

The actress is a lesser-known member of the Osborne family because she refused to be a part of the reality show that made Sharon, Ozzy, 73, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36, household names from 2002-to 2005.