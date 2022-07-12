Oprah Winfrey's Father, Vernon Winfrey, Who Had Cancer, Passed Away At The Age Of 89. It Is Reported By The TMZ Portal

One of Vernon's longtime employees said he passed away Friday night in East Nashville, Tennessee.

Shortly before that, on the Independence Day of the United States (July 4), a well-known TV presenter arranged a holiday for her father, to which she invited his friends.

Oprah also revealed that she came to town to "give him flowers while he can still smell them."

In her video for Father's Day, Oprah reflects on some of the lessons her father taught her and credits her success. "If they weren't, I doubt anyone in the world would know my name.

The TV presenter confirmed the information about the death of her father.

For over 50 years, Vernon owned and operated the Winfrey beauty salon and was also a member of the city council. TV presenter Vernita Lee's mother passed away in 2018 at the age of 83 on Thanksgiving Day.

In a previous post, Oprah Winfrey 's niece Alisha Hayes spoke about the death of the star's mother, 83-year-old Vernita Lee.

According to TMZ, the woman died on November 22, three days before Mother's Day. The funeral has already taken place.

Lee is survived by daughters Oprah Winfrey and Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Vernita Lee's son Jeffrey died in 1989, and another daughter, Patricia Lee Lloyd, died in 2003.

Vernita did not raise Oprah in her early years. Having given birth to a girl at the age of 19, Vernita found a job as a housekeeper in another city and left the girl to her mother.

Winfrey recalled that she began to live with her mother at the age of 6 and felt lonely and abandoned. The mother-daughter relationship only melted by 1990, when Winfrey gave Get Back a job as a personal stylist on a TV show.