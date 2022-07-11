Oprah Winfrey's Father Passes Away At 89

Legendary American TV host Oprah Winfrey recently announced the death of her father Vernon Winfrey at the age of 89 years old.

Vernon Winfrey worked as a barber in Nashville, Tennessee for more than 50 years and served as a city councilman for over 16 years. Vernon Winfrey also served as a trustee for the Tennessee State University. Oprah revealed only a week ago that her father was suffering from cancer.

Oprah has stated on several occasions that her father and his positive influence is one of the primary factors that led to her attaining the success that she boasts today. In 1986, Oprah told The Washington Post that her life would've gone in a very different direction if she has not been sent to live with her father as a teenager, going as far as to state that she would have otherwise have made "a good criminal."

Oprah took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the passing away of her father.

The post showed Oprah's father enjoying a song being sung to him and the caption underneath read:

"Vernon Winfrey 1933-2022

Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak. Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing.

That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts"

Fans, friends and family are all pouring in their condolences to Oprah and her family during this difficult time.

Oprah posted a father's day tribute to Vernon just a month ago on her Instagram. Oprah has maintained very clearly throughout her life, "If it were not for him, I doubt that anybody in the world would know my name."