On Their Most Recent Date, Rihanna Looked Like She Was Wearing Pants With Her Thigh-High Boots

The "Work" singer was photographed wearing some pretty opulent thigh-high boots Friday night in New York City while strolling the streets with boyfriend A$AP Rocky . Rihanna 's postpartum style is equally as cool as her pregnant style.

The new mother walked the streets with her rapper boyfriend while wearing a pair of slouchy fit suede boots from Y/most Project's recent menswear collection that reached the top of her black miniskirt from R13.

An RZA concert tee, as well as a plethora of jewelry that included big silver hoops, thin layered necklaces, and numerous bracelets and rings, completed the ensemble. Rihanna also wore a red lip and carried a green snakeskin bag while wearing her long hair half up.

The couple went out together on Thursday night. The "Needed Me" singer wore a little black dress with a large button-up shirt over it, and she was accessorized with a pair of black heels.

The fact that Rihanna and Rocky "rarely left their baby's side," according to Us Weekly, has allowed the new parents to take a brief break thanks to their date evenings.

They are keeping their newborn's identity a secret out of worry for his security and mostly to keep him out of the spotlight for the time being. They both feel incredibly fortunate and are ecstatic.

The "Love on the Brain" singer and the music producer have kept a low profile ever since welcoming their kid earlier this year. The couple was photographed out and about in New York City earlier this month.

Rihanna made her first media appearance since having given birth in July at GoPuff Delivers Wireless 2022, a 10-day music festival in London's Crystal Palace Park.

According to the first person who spoke with Us, "they've been going on some low-key date evenings but are still concentrating on raising their baby boy."