On The Red Carpet At The Emmys 2022, Zendaya Chose A Black Valentino Ball Gown Accessorized With Dazzling Bulgari Jewelry

The 26-year-old actress shared a sneak peek of her black strapless Valentino gown on Instagram the day before the awards gala on September 12, 2022. Stunning photo, she wrote, "I'm on my way."

Zendaya's outfit consists of a wide skirt with functional pockets and a corseted bodice with a bow and peplum. She wore a black silk ribbon through her teased hair and complemented the look with Bulgari jewelry to maintain the retro feel.

According to Page Six Style, hairstylist Tony Medina was inspired to develop the style by a single Hollywood legend. As a result, we went with a retro motif for Zendaya 's Emmys outfit, and we were inspired by Grace Kelly's timeless silhouette.

Since she is a brand ambassador for Valentino, it is not surprising that she would choose the label to wear to the Emmys. Law Roach, her trusted image architect, created the appearance that was so well received by her fans. There were comments where even Hailey Bieber said it was perfect.

Zendaya, who has a reputation for handling her own glam for award presentations like the 2022 Oscars, worked with Sheika Daley and Abdm Studio for makeup and hair.

This actress is not only a force to be reckoned with on the red carpet but also in the entertainment industry as a whole. In 2020, she got the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in the show Euphoria, which she also produced, beating out Jennifer Aniston and Laura Linney.

She has been nominated for the Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy again for her performance as Rue on HBO. There are a total of 16 nominations for the play, and cast members Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, and Martha Kelly are all included. Zendaya is already a red-carpet winner, regardless of what happens.