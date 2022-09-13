On Monday, Pete Davidson Showed Up To The 2022 Emmys Unexpectedly, Dressed In A Standard Grey Dickies Suit

In a low-key attire with significant ties to his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian's history, the SNL star made a surprise cameo at the 2022 Emmys to accept the award for Best Comedy Series. Davidson, age 28, mimicked the look of West, age 45, by donning a grey Dickies Eisenhower jacket ($60), grey slacks ($40), and white sunglasses ($10.

The rapper donned a black version of the same jacket at the 2019 Met Gala, which had a Camp theme. He went for a low-key outfit in an effort to deflect attention from the Skims creator, whose wet-looking Thierry Mugler dress and waist-whittling corset were the topics of the evening.

West famously told her, You are my wife, and it bothers me when photographs are too sexual, during an argument about the outfit on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. You made me into this attractive, confident person, and the fact that you're going through a personal metamorphosis doesn't imply I am, Kardashian fired back.

She continued to wear provocative outfits even after their split: in 2022, with Davidson by her side at the Met Gala, Kim stole the show by donning Marilyn Monroe's Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress.

Davidson's Emmys outfit may have been a homage to their history together as well. In an effort to completely emulate the Some Like It Hot actor, Kardashian dyed her hair platinum blond for the Met, and Davidson afterward had a blond dye job of his own.

Even though he dyed his hair back to brown after his ex-girlfriend and he broke up last month, the King of Staten Island showed up to the awards presentation with a bleached 'do. Is this a sign that they're back together again? Alternatively, perhaps Davidson is making an effort to woo his ex-girlfriend back with his fashion sense.