On Monday Night, Police Stepped Up At Madonna And Tokischa's Recording Session

Page Six has inside knowledge of how the police unexpectedly interrupted Madonna 's music recording session with Dominican rapper Tokischa on Monday night in an effort to stop it.

According to an insider, the 64-year-old "Material Girl" singer was shooting for her next song with Tokischa, "Hung Over," and the music emanating from the car stereo caused "noise level and mayhem" that reportedly upset several neighbors.

Officially, the NYPD revealed to Page Six on Tuesday that they had gotten many citizen complaints at the shooting scene at around 11:39 p.m. ET the previous evening. The police representative pointed out that the situation was resolved and that no subpoenas were filed.

A different source also verified to Page Six that when the cops left, Madonna, Tokischa, the dancers, and the film crew moved the production indoors to another location.

Given that Tokischa's song is a part of the "Dembow" subgenre, which is well-liked in the Caribbean nation, it is said to have been the "La Isla Bonita" singer's idea to film the music video in Washington Heights "encircled by the culture" of the Dominican roots of the band.

In video footage acquired by Page Six only, Madonna can be observed rocking with Tokischa to their new song just before the police arrive.

In the music video, the singer could be seen wearing a long, orange wig, a neon green jacket, shorts, a black lace bodice, and knee-high leather boots. She once danced provocatively with a musician who had previously created sexually explicit content.

When they were seen making out at an NYC Pride concert this summer, the couple grabbed media attention.

However, it appears that Madonna and Tokischa are only friends and business partners because, as Page Six announced previously on Tuesday, Madonna has been getting close to model Andrew Darnell, 23.

Over Labor Day weekend, sources claimed to have seen the "Papa Don't Preach" singer "snuggling and embracing" her purported new model boyfriend.