On Friday, Patrick Carney And Michelle Branch Filed For A Separation

One day after accusing Patrick Carney of adultery, Michelle Branch filed for separation from her husband that same day.

According to records acquired by Page Six, the singer, 39, identified irreconcilable differences as the basis for their breakup.

Branch apparently asked for child support, primary care of her children Rhys, 4, and Willie, six months, as well as the 42-year-old drummer's legal bills. The news was initially reported by TMZ.

The musician, who wed Carney in April 2019, declared their divorce on Thursday after accusing the singer of having an extramarital affair while she was at home caring for their infant.

To say that I am utterly upset doesn't even come even close to expressing how I felt for myself and for my family, Branch told TMZ in response to the since-deleted comments. I've had the ground entirely taken out from under me, and now I have to figure out how to get back up," she said. "With such young youngsters, I beg for discretion and consideration."

Branch was detained previously that day for domestic abuse against her ex-partner. According to court records, the "Everywhere" singer acknowledged striking Carney "in the face area one to two times." Branch was granted freedom after paying a bail of $1,000, and her trial is set for November 7.

As her youngest child is nursing, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office told Page Six on Friday that she left sooner than her allotted 12 hours. In February, the musician gave birth to a baby. She expressed gratitude to Carney on Instagram on Father's Day a year later.

She exclaimed in June, saying, "This dude makes our world spin around, and we adore him so." Patrick, I'm sorry you were unable to play golf yesterday. Teddy Landau and Branch were married twice, from 2004 to 2015; their 17-year-old daughter Owen is a child of that union.