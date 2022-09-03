Omri Katz Talks About Being Left Out Of 'Hocus Pocus 2'

In discussion with Entertainment Weekly that was posted on Wednesday, the former actor expressed his regret that he wouldn't be appearing in the 1993 film's sequel as Max Dennison, the teenage lead who lit the Black Flame Candle and revived the Sanderson Sisters, played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, all of whom return in the new picture.

I feel horrible for the original fandom stating we are really not because I'm sure that they wanted to see us reprise our roles, said Katz, 46, who added that he would have loved to be engaged in the sequel.

However, he looks forward to the new audience the film will draw. Thora Birch and Vinessa Shaw are two more actors from the original movie that haven't been confirmed to appear in the follow-up, along with Katz. The absence of Binx the cat's voice actor Jason Marsden was also revealed.

In October 2021, Shaw, who portrayed Max's romantic lead as well as Max and Dani's (now 40) witch-hunting companion in crime, Birch, in the 1993 movie, told Entertainment Tonight that while she had not even heard anything regarding the sequel, she would be thrilled to take on the role.

Shaw, 46, continued, "It would be so much fun." Why can't we all return in some way? In my opinion, younger folks just have a different plot. She also had a hypothesis about Allison's future after joining forces with Max and Dani to initially save the kids of Salem, Massachusetts, almost thirty years later.

Although Allison is from Salem, and he constantly seems to want to be in California, I have the impression that she and Max remain together. Shaw added, "I believe they reached some sort of agreement, and perhaps she will be in Salem when the witches return, you know, visiting her mother or something."