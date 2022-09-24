Olivia Wilde's Steamy Look At The Harry Styles Concert

On Wednesday, the star of Don't Worry Darling attended the last concert of the "As It Was" singer in New York's Madison Square Garden. She did so while donning a slashed dress with a plunging neckline designed by Stella McCartney.

The floor-length gown with a circular keyhole motif and spaghetti straps perfectly complement the free-spirited atmosphere of Harry's House. According to the New York Post, Wilde completed her ensemble with sky-high platform boots from Casadei and gold jewelry by Anita Ko. She also wore a white feather boa, a gift to concertgoers and which she sported while perched on the arena floor.

After taping an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, during which she marketed her new movie and featured actors Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, Wilde showed up at the show shortly after the episode aired.

The design choices that the actress and filmmaker have chosen are frequently influenced by her lover, even though she has made it a habit of supporting his profession as an actor and director.

Wilde wore a white t-shirt with short sleeves and "Love on Tour" written across the chest in bright orange. The t-shirt was part of the "Watermelon Sugar" performer's Love on Tour performance series, featuring two black bunnies on the front of the garment.

The actress happily sported the shirt while out getting coffee one day after attending his concert in San Diego with her children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis. Otis is in the eighth grade, and Daisy is five years old.

Wilde and Styles have been seen wearing the same gold cross necklace. They also enjoy borrowing items from each other's closets, as evidenced by the fact that Wilde was seen wearing a black hoodie printed with the phrase "Treat People with Kindness" from the merch collection for Styles' single of the same name from the previous year.