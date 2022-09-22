Olivia Wilde Talks To Kelly Clarkson About Her Family Life And Her Split With Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde has been in the news a lot recently especially due to all the controversy surrounding her movie Don't Worry Darling but one of the most prominent issues pressing her life at the moment is her split with Jason Sudeikis , with whom she shares 2 children, 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy

Olivia recently appeared on Kelly Clarkson 's talk show and talked about what it is like to be reshaping and rebuilding her family structure.

Olive started by explaining to Clarkson what this whole process of going through a split with kids involved is like:

"I think reshaping a family is tricky. The one benefit is it's allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions, and about happiness, and about what family means, and love, and it's actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way."

She further went on to say:

"My priority is them. That's what it is. It's as long as they're happy and they're healthy then, my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us."

Olivia also went ahead and commented on the fact that everything that she and her family has to go through is very public. She said:

"If you can surround them with so much love, then it's OK. But, you know, it's tricky because we're not doing it in private."

Still, despite all of her troubles Olivia chooses to be grateful and realizes that there is much that she and her family have to be thankful about and that there are people out there who have to deal with situations way worse than this. She explained it in the following words:

"The thing is it's hard. It's hard sometimes. But at the end of the day, I'm so lucky . . . There are people everywhere dealing with real health crises and, you know, my stuff is out there but I'm alive and my kids are alive and that's what gets me through. I remind myself of that every single day."