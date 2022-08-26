Olivia Wilde Talks About Firing Shia LaBeouf From Don't Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde 's film Don't Worry Darling was originally being made with Shia LaBeouf in the role that Harry Styles now plays. Shia left the film sometime around 2020 and the official reason for his departure from the production was declared as a scheduling conflict but according to a recent interview of Wilde with Variety, that was not entirely the reason.

In her interview, Wilde explained that Shia seemed to shine in an environment and in a manner of working that she was simply not comfortable having on her set because her idea of getting the best out of all of her performers was a little different.

She explained the whole thing in the following words:

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

She continued:

“I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

The initial inside report that Variety collected at the time of the firing stated that Shia, “displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him.”

Shia has since denied the rumors that he was fired from the production but rather states that he left the film voluntarily for his own reasons.

Shia was later replaced by Harry Styles, who Wilde claims was her first choice anyway but couldn't be signed on because he was scheduled to be touring at the time. Styles and Wile sparked a romance on the set of the film and the two are now dating.

Styles stars alongside Florence Pugh in the film, as the two portray a married couple living inside an experimental Utopia.