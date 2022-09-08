Olivia Wilde Shoots Down Rumors That Harry Styles Is The Reason She Left Jason Sudeikis

It seems that a big chunk of the Don't Worry Darling press tour is just Olivia Wilde shutting down rumors and attacks from the press. The actress and director in the movie has been caught in the middle of many controversies throughout the process of making and releasing this film and she is having to shut down all of it. Recently, she defended the decision of actress Florence Pugh for not doing any press for the movie, after many speculated that Florence made that decision after having a falling out with Olivia.

Now, Olivia has addressed the rumor that the reason she split up with her ex Jason Sudeikis was to pursue a romantic relationship with Harry Styles , the lead actor of Don't Worry Darling. Olivia says that these accusations are absolutely untrue. She explained it in the following words while speaking to Vanity Fair:

"The complete horsesh*t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses."

Olivia has had to defend her relationship with Harry on quite a few fronts, as reportedly, her supposed feud with Florence Pugh was also over the fact that Pugh was being paid significantly less than Styles for Don't Worry Darling and the obviously insinuation was that it was because Styles was romantically involved with Olivia Wilde.

However, after the Venice premiere of the film, fans are wondering whether there even is a relationship left for Wilde to defend as the two love birds were not seen so much as standing next to each other throughout the event, let alone being seen in romantic situations. But perhaps, all this bad press is the reason that the two decided to maintain their distance in front of the public. Fans will just have to wait to learn the truth as neither stars have commented on it yet.