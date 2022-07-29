Olivia Rodrigo Selects Nensi Dojaka As The Year’s Most Trendy Brand

Top fashionistas around the globe are already familiar with and devoted to the Nensi Dojaka brand. The renowned LVMH award designer winner has already collected a group of A-list admirers for himself.

The key lies in unconventional approaches and a unique perspective on the female body. Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin, and Zendaya are all fans of these sensual dresses with odd cutouts, lacing, asymmetrical bodices, and shirring. Olivia Rodriguez is the newest “convert.”

The singer, actress, and influencer eventually donned a Nensi Dojaka dress, so it was just a matter of time. The third season of High School Musical: The Musical had its Los Angeles premiere, and Olivia donned a chic bow from this brand.

A short, black dress that resembled a miniskirt and a bandeau top was worn by the 19-year-old celebrity. Nancy’s Spring/Summer 2022 line is where this dress comes from. With tights, high platform patent leather shoes, and punk-inspired Dior jewelry, such as the Dior For Peace earrings, Rodrigo amped up the style.

In a previous post, Singer, 19, One of the GRAMMY award winners that night was Olivia Rodriguez. The rising talent was nominated for three prestigious prizes simultaneously, including “Best New Artist,” “Best Pop Vocal Album” (Sour), and “Best Solo Pop Performance” (Drivers License). But Olivia was unable to collect all the prizes at once.

She started to pose for photos with three trophies while holding them in one arm backstage, but one of the statuettes treacherously slipped and broke.

The 19-year-old woman stood with two more gramophones in her hands, and an utterly shocked look on her face after the trophy fell to the ground and shattered in two.

It’s okay; the photographer reassured Rodrigo before jokingly adding, “We’ll just chalk it up to you.” She was fortunately saved by the singer’s assistant, who hurried to grab replacement components from the crumpled prize.