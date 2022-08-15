Olivia Newton-John Is Honoured By The Chicks With A Performance Of 'Hopelessly Devoted To You'

The Chicks , a country band, sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You," Olivia Newton-solo John's song from the movie Grease, as part of their recent concert in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night.

The Dixie Chicks, previously Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer, took a break from their routine performance to pay tribute to Newton-John and invited audience members to "sing along."

Olivia Newton-John, a beloved figure around the world, passed away last week, Maines told the audience. "From about the age of four to twelve, I believed I was Olivia Newton-John , and after that, all I wanted to do was be her. So we prepared a short Olivia Newton-John song today during soundcheck."

As the group performed the moving ballad, a spectator recorded the action on camera. With one final tribute to the 4 Grammy winner's memory, Maines brought the concert to a close.

Newton-John, a well-known actress and singer-songwriter, passed away on Monday at the age of 73. The actress and singer-songwriter passed away early on Monday "at her Ranch in Southern California," where she was "surrounded by relatives and friends," according to a statement posted with a lovely photo of her on her official Instagram.

In this extremely trying time, we ask that everyone respect the family's privacy, her husband, John Easterling, said on Monday on Newton-social John's media pages. "Olivia has shared her breast cancer struggle for more than 30 years, serving as a symbol of victories and optimism.

The Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is devoted to studying plant medicine and cancer, carries on her groundbreaking work with plant medicine and therapeutic ideas. The family requests that any memorial contributions be donated to the @onjfoundation rather than flowers in her honor."

After hearing of Newton-passing John at age 73, John Travolta offered a heartfelt remembrance of the actress, praising her "amazing" impact on the world.