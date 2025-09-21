Olivia Attwood Dack Teases Mind-Blowing New Season Of Getting Filthy Rich

Instagram/@olivia_attwood

The news of AscensionByFeverourfan-following became the big news for Olivia Attwood Dack. The actress-cum-presenter told me that season four of Getting Filthy Rich is about to come out and that it would literally blow your mind. The British celebrity with blatant dating, gossiping, breakups, and relationships style had stirred airs and speculations over which new series they are going to undertake in the season.

Of course, all her faithful followers were excited by the mere caption she added: “Getting Filthy Rich 4 is about to blow your mind 😆🇺🇸.” The American flag here surely hints at some big stateside happenings-from filmmaking locations to maybe introducing some fresh faces to this already much-loved series. Getting Filthy Rich was a show just as hilarious and refreshingly honest on the economics of dating today that took Attwood Dack all the way to mass media fame first thing after Love Island.

Instantaneous responses paired well with the general notion of impatience and excitement going out. One fan exclaimed, “I CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS.” Another said, “best program u make 🙌,” referring to the show’s consistent popularity and Attwood Dack’s success as a presenter.

One particular guest reference brought about some buzz. Several comments mentioned the awaited “interview with the girth master,” with one user excitedly remarking, “Love the girth master! Cant wait for this xx.” This very much seals the deal that the new season will be bringing back some of those memorable guests from whose appearances people could hardly forget.

The American connection especially got the international audience all fired up. One remarked, “since you film in the states, I should be able to watch here 😭🤣 for the love of god I just need you on my screen again 🥲.” This ardent statement from a fan actually confirms how far the Attwood Dack’s content has come to develop a strong following outside the US, all willing to make it easy just to have her work within their reach.

Not all comments were about the show, however. Some inquired about specific things, commenting on hair color extensions, while others went, “Is she still with @bradleydack1?” Another interested fan wanted details about her jeans; her fashion choices are discussed just as much as her professional work.

Attwood Dack’s announcement brought about a lot of interesting comments. Another follower said: “Omg you should interview @blueeyedkaylajadee 🥹💕.” The same fan even self-promoted: “I want to be on that shooooow! Burlesque isn’t filthy or rich but it can be,” a further testament to the program’s engaging format.

Amid all this chaos, another user pretty much summed up the current trajectory of Dack’s career: “👏👏👏👏 oh my word I can’t cope not enough hours in the day to watch tv 🙌🙌🙌 this girls on 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Somebody finally articulates how her following regards her being presenter Must-See television.

As for reception, the premiere date has not yet been disclosed; however, the response so far suggests they are deep in the thick of filming season four of Getting Filthy Rich and setting the world on rush with great anticipation. Olivia Attwood Dack keeps pushing on the brand scale by constantly connecting with her audience through the perfect layers of comedy, candid moments, and entertainment. Her recent trip to Ibiza showcased her vibrant party style, while the announcement for Bad Boyfriends season 2 created an immediate fan frenzy.