Olivia Attwood Dack Reveals Her 4:30 AM Flight Routine And Puddle Confession

Instagram/@olivia_attwood

During restless hours before dawn, Olivia Attwood Dack granted an acrylic glimpse of her slapdash routine on the road to Vegas, which involved her skincare rituals and a hilarious admission about the very low standards she sets for what she and her friends consider an acceptable drink. Strangely disheveled, the ex-Love Island contestant filmed herself at 4:30 in the morning, preparing for a 10-hour flight, while plugging “Bad Boy Friends” and teasing an additional project.

Advertisement

Olivia Attwood Dack is very much one who won’t ever do anything halfway-not even that early morning flight. A somewhat gargantuan vlog was uploaded by the reality star turned television personality at 4:30 AM, sure as hell weird, possibly at Heathrow Airport, exhibiting her prolonged skincare regimen and the traveling essentials of choice. Somewhere amongst the indecsion between her Chanel bag and flight socks, Olivia made a casual admission about happily drinking from a puddle-“After a night out, why wouldn’t I?”

Full travel Olivia with a whole skincare bit that she admits is “really boring,” with lots of projects going on, just finishing filming at a Top Gear location with her husband Bradley Dack (whom she calls “Joe” in this one instance because, well, fans know it’s his middle name), and still pretty buzzed about the response to her new show “Bad Boy Friends,” which she said occupies most of her brain space.

But get to the best part-which is exactly what went viral. That watered-down, whimsical puddle comment from Olivia saw the fans erupting in hysteria. Comments became one big chorus of silliness about puddles, one of them being “Drink from a puddle 😂🤣 oh we love you x,” while another said “drunk out of a puddle🤣🤣🤣🤣” because sometimes a full sentence is not necessary when it’s this funny.

What a wonderful moment! At least some sensible travel information about compression socks for long haul flights came from Olivia’s mum. “Honestly, thanks to my mum, for like water retention bloating, etc. It’s a game changer,” she said, raising her “sexy flight socks” with supreme self-awareness. She calls it “little anti-bac of the air,” in reference to disinfecting the air on planes, because honestly, how else would you know?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD DACK (@olivia_attwood)

This descended into a mini fashion investigation within the comments, as everyone was desperately begging for the origin of her grey tracksuit set, with the first comment being “Where is your grey tracksuit set from? 😍”, and another asking “Where do you buy your cosy tracksuits for flying?” Then, her luggage stole the spotlight too, an envious commentator asking, “What are the luggage cases? I need a new one. Any recs?” Because at 4:30 AM, Olivia is still setting trends.

Skincare devotees kept up the siege, with comments like: “Can you link all your skin care used in this plz @olivia_attwood xx” and “What daily skin care are you using Liv? ❤️”. Because, even when she says it is boring, someone is watching.

One fan summed up much of the ongoing commentary by declaring, “You are my idol, love a fellow Taurus queen 👑”, while another wondered, “GIRL do you ever rest?” All very valid questions when it comes to an endless schedule that even includes flying to her “…spiritual home” of Vegas after wrapping another project. Her recent trip to Ibiza showed she knows how to party hard, and she’s even considered moving there after a horoscope suggestion.

Advertisement

Largely thanks to the whole puddle confession, practical travel advice, and teasing about her upcoming projects, Olivia delivered everything her audience demands from her: realness, candor, and just a touch of midnight glamor to pull off 4:30 AM. Honestly, anybody would drink out of a puddle just to catch a sliver of that energy. This candid moment is reminiscent of the heartwarming authenticity Richard E. Grant shares with his own daughter.