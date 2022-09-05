Oliver Shane Hawkins, A Son Of Taylor Hawkins, Performs On The Drums At A Performance In Honour Of His Father

Oliver Shane Hawkins, the son of Taylor Hawkins, dazzled a large crowd on Saturday when he performed with the Foo fighters and a host of other celebs, including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, and Elton John, to commemorate and honor the life of the late rock drummer who passed away suddenly earlier this year.

In a video posted to Instagram by Radio X, Shane wowed the audience at Hawkins' London show by showcasing his amazing skills on the drum kit for the Foofighters' 1997 legendary hit "My Hero" performance.

The audience was first introduced to the young drummer as images of Shane and Hawkins aired in the backdrop on the screen.

Shane also paid tribute to his late father in July by performing with the local band The Alive to play the drums on "My Hero" on July 4 at a Laguna Beach block celebration.

According to Consequence, Shane also accompanied his father on living to cover the Rolling Stones' Miss You at a Chevy Metal concert in 2018.

On Saturday night, Hawkins' bandmate and lifelong best friend Dave Grohl gave a moving address at the start of the concert at the Wembley Arena in remembrance of the late rock legend.

He began by saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we're here to commemorate the life, the talent, and the affection of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins.

Those of you who were directly acquainted with him are aware that nobody else was capable of making you grin, laugh, dance, or sing the way he could. And I'm sure all of you who watched him from a distance and admired him shared the same sentiment.

A tribute to his late bandmate was paid during a performance by Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, 49, who played the drums and sang the band's classic song Live Forever.