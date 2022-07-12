North West Wrote Just One Word, 'STOP,' On a Piece Of Paper, And KIM Kardashian Herself Explained This Ambiguous Situation

This Wednesday, the daughter of contemporary style icon and rap star North asked reporters to stop filming her during the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show.

Of course, the request was not heard by the paparazzi, and we saw a lot of shots with the indignant face of a 9-year-old girl.

She wrote just one word, "STOP," on a piece of paper, and KIM Kardashian herself explained this ambiguous situation on her social networks with a smile.

You never know; maybe users have already built theories about the secret message of Kanye West's eldest daughter, who inherited his indignant expression.

"Everyone who knows North understands how funny this last slide was. North apparently got fed up with people taking pictures of her, so she wrote the word STOP on her invitation, held it up, and asked them to focus on the show," the caring mom wrote.

However, it is not at all surprising that so much attention is riveted to the rising young star from the Kardashian clan. The baby repeated the striped and moderately strict image of her mother, who, in turn, rethought Madonna's sensational exit.

Of course, fans of the family appreciated North's witty sense of humor, so one of them called her his idol, and the other even proposed the girl's candidacy for president!

Daughter Ye's trips to Fashion Week are not at all a novelty because she already attended a large-scale event with her dad in 2020.

Then the girl helped her father, Kanye West, during the show of his Yeezy collection when the musician rapped while the models walked down the catwalk.

This time around, North made headlines for her "goth style," which Kardashian revealed to Ellen DeGeneres in September 2021.

"She's into Hot Topic. North gets fake face tattoos and listens to Black Sabbath," the star said. The following June, Kardashian spoke of her daughter's "creepy" interest in make-up with frightening special effects.