Noah Schnapp Under Fire From Doja Cat After Exposing Her DMs Where She Inquires About Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat is not happy as her latest efforts to find some romance in her life were interrupted and possibly completely derailed by 17-year-old Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp .

It has come to light recently that Doja Cat had her eyes set on Stranger Things actor Joseph Quin who plays Eddie Munson on the show. In order to proceed with the matter further, Doja decided to DM Noah Schnapp in order to talk to him about his Stranger Things co-star. However, this strategy did not turn out very well as Noah posted a Tik Tok (which he later deleted) where he showed screenshots of his chat with Doja Cat.

Doja was understandably very upset about this entire turn of events and took to Tik Tok herself to address the matter. Doja tried to keep her composure about the matter understanding that Noah is only 17 years old but fans noted that Doja was losing her cool just a little when she referred to Noah as a Weasel.

"Let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair, this is like a kid. Like, Noah is like…I don’t know how old he is, but there’s no way he’s like over 21. And he might be, like I could be wrong. But, like, when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb sh*t. I’m like trying to be super fair," said Doja at first, but the comments got a little less kind going forward.

"The fact that this person, that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably like socially unaware and wack. And like, you know what I mean? That’s like borderline snake sh*t. That’s like weasel sh*t. And like I’m not saying that encapsulates his whole personality."

There have been no comments from Joseph Quinn himself on the matter but the entire situation is incredibly awkward and embarrassing for everyone involved and hopefully will be sorted out without it needing to be dragged out publicly anymore.