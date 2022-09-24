Noah Cyrus Reflects On Her Time Spent In Treatment And Her Bouts With Depression

Single "Noah (Stand Still)" is taken from her debut album "The Hardest Part," which came out on September 16. The song is disturbing because it features Billy Ray reminding his daughter Noah, now 22 years old, of the wise counsel he provided her during her recovery and sadness.

The song's central theme is her realization at age 20 that she may not live to see her 21st birthday. In other words, I would be meeting my death at my front door in a matter of steps.

The ability to adapt decreases with age. It's possible that you'll be left to deal with your guilt on your own. Finally, 61-year-old Billy Ray responds with a song. This is still ongoing, though. Things are looking up; And keep my words in mind when things get rough.

The release states that the song was inspired by a trip Noah made to her father's house in Nashville while she was still in the early stages of recovery from her Xanax addiction. That's where Billy Ray passed down the family tradition of standing still and connecting with the ground beneath your feet to Noah.

Although Noah (Stand Still) is the first song Billy Ray and his daughter Noah have collaborated on, it is not the first time Billy Ray has given Noah his counsel.

The pair got together for an interview on Spotify's For the Record programme in March 2021, not long before she was nominated for best new artist at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony.

You rode horses since that was your passion. Then, suddenly you started composing songs, Billy Ray remarked on the podcast. And I thought, "Wow, she means it." And you decided to devote your time, energy, and talent to being the finest songwriter and musician you could be.

The whole time I'm thinking, "That's my Noie!" In other words, that's my Noie! Take a look at her! He went on to say, "The dream has come true."